BASEBALL: Upperclassmen look to set the tone for Jackson Co.

Jackson County has only a five-person senior class listed on the roster, but second-year coach Jonathan Gastley said it doesn’t necessarily feel that way.
The Panthers’ nine-person junior class is almost inseparable from the 12th graders, giving this team a more senior-laden feel.
“That group has been playing together for a long time, so I kind of look at them as an extension of that senior group,” Gastley said.
That close-knit collection of upperclassmen will help soften the impact of losing 12 seniors off last year’s 18-14, state tournament.
“This is a good dynamic with this group,” Gastley said. “Every team is different. Each year is different. So, we’ve just got to build on our strengths and put the pieces of the puzzle together.”
While last year’s departed seniors will be hard to replace, according to Gastley, the team will look to players like Logan Stockton, Grey Akins, Reid Drake, Tanner Crump, Spencer Starkweather, Zac Saine and Paul Foley to help it navigate through this season.
“All of them are going to contribute in certain ways, and do a lot of good things,” Gastley said.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of the Jackson Herald.
