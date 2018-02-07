BASEBALL: Coach believes Dragons can be ‘drastically improved’

Jefferson has yet to play a game, but coach Tommy Knight already likes what he’s seeing.
The Dragons welcome back eight seniors and five juniors this season as they try to bounce back after an uncharacteristic first-round playoff exit a year ago.
“We’ve got a good group of seniors; we’ve got a good group of leaders this year,” said Knight, whose team went 16-14 a year ago. “That makes a huge, huge difference.”
Last year’s team entered the season with very little varsity experience and had to learn on the job. Jefferson hopes to reap the benefit of that this year. Knight doesn’t shy away from his optimism about this group.
“I think this team has got a chance to be drastically improved in every aspect — pitching, defense, swinging the bat,” Knight said. “I think we’re going to be better all the way around.”
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
