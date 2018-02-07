BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers’ season ends vs. Towns Co.

Under first-year head coach Russ Gregg, the Commerce High School boys’ basketball team saw improvement in terms of wins and competitiveness.
The Tigers’ season ended last Saturday in the play-in game of the Region 8-A tournament. The Tigers fell to Towns County, 69-49. The Tigers lost to Towns County three times this season.
The Tigers (4-22) were led by Jamecus Cox’s 15 points. Jalen Dorsey added 10 points. Kyre Ware and Chandler Martin scored four points apiece.
After the first quarter, the Tigers led 21-17; however, the Indians consistency paid off in the second quarter as they matched their first-quarter total and outscored the Tigers by 10. The Tigers trailed 34-28 at halftime.
The Tigers’ deficit increased to 45-36 after the third quarter. The Indians put the game away with a 24-point fourth quarter. The Tigers scored only 13 points.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
