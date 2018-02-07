GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls have few problems in regular season finale

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, February 7. 2018
With the region tournament looming, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team made sure it entered the postseason without hitting a speed bump.
The Dragons (18-6, 7-3) ran past Stephens County 69-47 Friday on the road to wrap up their regular season. Jefferson was slated to play Oconee County Tuesday in the first round of the 8-AAAA tournament. Results of that game were not available at press time. The winner of that game will face No. 2 seed St. Pius X Thursday at 4 p.m. at The Arena at Jefferson.
Against Stephens County, Jazmin Allen paced the Dragons with 20 points, followed by Akera Benton (14 points) and McKenzie Tyner (10 points).
“Our kids were focused, and they wanted to come out and really set the tone early,” Dragon coach Jason Gibson said.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.