GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls have few problems in regular season finale

With the region tournament looming, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team made sure it entered the postseason without hitting a speed bump.
The Dragons (18-6, 7-3) ran past Stephens County 69-47 Friday on the road to wrap up their regular season. Jefferson was slated to play Oconee County Tuesday in the first round of the 8-AAAA tournament. Results of that game were not available at press time. The winner of that game will face No. 2 seed St. Pius X Thursday at 4 p.m. at The Arena at Jefferson.
Against Stephens County, Jazmin Allen paced the Dragons with 20 points, followed by Akera Benton (14 points) and McKenzie Tyner (10 points).
“Our kids were focused, and they wanted to come out and really set the tone early,” Dragon coach Jason Gibson said.
