The Commerce High School girls’ basketball team moved past the first round of the Region 8-A tournament.
The Lady Tigers defeated Providence Christian, 51-31. Results for Tuesday’s game vs. Prince Avenue Christian weren’t known before press time. Prince Avenue is the No. 1 seed of the Region 8-A South.
The Lady Tigers fell to Prince Avenue in the last game of the regular season, 69-30. The Lady Tigers dropped their last two games of the regular season. The team lost to Tallulah Falls, 46-43, last Tuesday.
Jeanece Smith, Bryanna Sanders and Maggie Mullis all recently were named Honorable Mentions for the Region 8-A All-Region team.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers take region tourney opener
