GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson County girls avenge loss to rival East Jackson

Jackson County saw a long winning streak against East Jackson end last month, but the Panthers hope they’ve started a new one.
After falling 48-41 to the rival Eagles Jan. 12, the Jackson County girls’ basketball team beat East Jackson 41-30 Friday on senior night to split the season series.
“Our girls did a great job, especially in the first half,” Panther coach Monty McClure said. “Our defensive effort was very good. They were very smart about what they were doing and really just followed the game plan perfectly.”
Caroline Davis led Jackson County (7-16, 2-8) with 11 points. Kenzie Whitehead countered with 10 points for East Jackson (10-15, 1-9).
McClure pointed out that this was the first time all season his team has committed fewer than 15 turnovers. The Panthers turned the ball over just 13 times.
“That was a really good thing for us,” McClure said.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
