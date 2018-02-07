BOYS' BASKETBALL: Clark’s free throws lift Eagles in thriller against Panthers

East Jackson traded blows with Jackson County all night and then dodged a bullet in the end to win a thriller in another lively installment of this rivalry series.
The Eagles’ Xavier Clark sank a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining, and Kalib Clinton missed a game-tying buzzer beater for Jackson County as East Jackson held on for a 55-53 victory Friday.
“It wasn’t pretty at all,” Eagle coach David Akin said. “But I will say we still found a way to win when we didn’t shoot the ball well, and that hasn’t been the case at certain times this season.”
Clark led East Jackson with 14 points, none more important than his two free throws at the end.
“He’s a special guy,” Akin said. “He loves those type of moments. He wants the ball late in the game. I trust him with the ball.”
