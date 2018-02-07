At its meeting on Tuesday, Winder City Council approved an easement agreement with Barrow County, helping clear the way for work to begin on the third and final phase of the joint Cedar Creek Sewer Line Project between the county and city.
Work on the final phase of the project, also known as the Auburn Sewer Line Project, will include the replacement of a 12-inch sanitary sewer line with a new 24-inch line. The existing line is near capacity and will need to be replaced to convey additional flow.
Construction of the 24-inch line will provide both the city and county access to the Cedar Creek Wastewater Recovery Facility’s 1 million-gallon-per-day capacity. Under a 2010 intergovernmental agreement, the county will pay 70 percent of the costs while the city will pay 30 percent.
The county board of commissioners voted last month to pitch in its roughly $2.9 million share. The city’s portion will be around $840,000.
City utilities director Roger Wilhelm said the work will go out to bid this month.
In other business Tuesday, council:
•approved the purchase of a Little Wonder leaf vacuum system trailer in the amount of $34,246. The new system will allow the city’s public works department to navigate narrower streets more efficiently, city administrator Donald Toms.
•approved a request by John Robinson to rezone 1.88 acres at 58 West May St. from B-1 Neighborhood Commercial to B-2 General Commercial. The building on the property was formerly Joro commercial laundry facility, and Sky Collision, a business that handles insurance contracts of damaged vehicles, plans to open a location there. The company currently has locations in Loganville, Cumming, Snellville and Monroe. As part of the recommendations from the city planning board, a privacy fence will be included on the property to prevent any damaged vehicles from being visible from May Street.
Winder signs off on easements for sewer-line upgrades
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry