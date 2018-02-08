Sarah Davis (02-07-18)

Sarah Silman Duke Davis born in 1925. She passed away at the age of 92 on February 7, 2018, in Gainesville. Sarah was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Alma Lillian Medley and Charles Benjamin “Ben” Silman of Jefferson.
She spent her early years living in Jefferson and Atlanta before moving to Commerce, where she graduated from Commerce High School in 1943. After graduation, she moved to Marietta, Ga., where she was employed by Bell Bomber Lockheed Plant as a radio radar welder during the war. After the war, Sara moved to Jefferson, where she married William “Bill” Ralph Duke in 1945. They spent 11 years together until Bill’s untimely passing in 1957. Sarah remained in Jefferson rearing their two children and working in the hospitality industry until she married in 1967 to Joseph “Joe” Arthur Davis III. Joe preceded Sarah in death after 46 years of marriage. Sarah spent much of her time as a stay-at-home mother, doing bookwork for her husband’s business, and volunteering with the First United Methodist Church of Jefferson as chairperson of the Trustees, Treasurer, Circle Chair and the church quilters. Before the loss of her sight, Sarah spent many hours making quilts, which she donated to fund raisers and gave as gifts.
Survivors include her two children, William “Billy” Ralph Duke and his wife Barbara, Jefferson, and Cathy Duke Hooper and her husband Kevin, Gainesville. Sarah’s children gave her the joy of five grandchildren, Taylor and Lynn Duke, Nicholson; Tucker and Rachel Duke, Jefferson; Timberlie and Mac McEver, Jefferson; Amber and Daniel Irizarry, Smyrna; Ashley Hooper, Oakwood; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
A Private memorial service will be held at a later date. No visitation is planned.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the charity that is dear to your family.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
