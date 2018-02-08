Arthur Martin Jr. (02-07-18)

JEFFERSON - Arthur Hugh Martin, Jr., 81, entered into rest Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
Mr. Martin was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Arthur Hugh Martin, Sr. and Nellie Mae Turpin Martin. He was of the Christian denomination and was a retired diesel mechanic with Hanson Aggregates. Mr. Martin was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Parr Martin, Jefferson; son, Arthur (Ott) Martin and his wife Sharon, Maysville; son, Dean Martin and his wife Nickie “Sissy”, Nicholson; daughter, Wendy Mobley and her husband Rick, Jefferson; son, Terry Martin and his wife Rhonda, Pendergrass; brother, Boyd Martin, Jefferson; sister Isabelle Pressley, Maysville; special nephew, Phillip Casey, Jefferson; grandchildren, Aubrey Martin, Amanda Martin, Alexis Martin, Courtney Seagraves, and Nicholas Martin; and great grandchildren, Natalie, Tanner, Landon, Wyatt and Daisy.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 10, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Jesse Mealor officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Edward Parr, James Sims, Rick Mobley, Dustin Seagraves, Paul Lewallen and Phillip Casey. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 9, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
