After its best season in school history, the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team notched another milestone Wednesday: multiple college signees in the same year for the first time.
Linebacker/wide receiver Matthew Kamm and offensive lineman Avery Millsaps signed with Concordia University, a private Lutheran college in Seward, Neb., on National Signing Day. The Bulldogs compete in the NAIA’s Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Kamm and Millsaps are the program’s first college signees, since Kamm’s older brother, former Knights running back Mitchell Kamm, signed with Valdosta State following an all-state senior season in 2013.
Kamm, who was recruited as an athlete, was a three-time all-region selection and was a team captain the past two years. He caught 16 passes for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns while also running for a score. On defense, he recorded 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 3 sacks while also recovering a pair of fumbles and notching an interception. He is the all-time leading tackler in program history.
Millsaps, who spent three seasons with the Knights, helped anchor a solid offensive line for the Knights and competed in the Athens Area FCA All-Star Game at Clarke Central in December.
Also on Wednesday, Winder-Barrow linebacker Kenny Kemp signed with Doane University, a private liberal arts college in Crete, Neb. The Tigers also compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Kemp had 85 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss to along with a sack, two fumble recoveries and an interception for a team that went 9-3 and won its first playoff game since 1993.
Winder-Barrow coach Heath Webb said other Bulldogg seniors are expected to sign and Kemp will be part of a signing ceremony at the school at a later date.
See more in the Feb. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Two BCA players, one from WBHS sign with colleges
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry