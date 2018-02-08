James Page (02-07-18)

COMER - James Golston Page, 88, passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Page was born on December 20, 1929, the son of the late Reuben Joel Page and Eula Belle Mitchell Page. He was a tool and dye machinist having worked for Peterson Springs and was a United States Air Force Veteran. Mr. Page was also a Baptist minister and a member of Vineyards Creek Baptist Church in Comer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Williamson Page; brothers, Frank Edward Page and Jake Page; sister, Alice Moon Griffith; and one great grandchild.
Survivors include his daughters, Sandra Page Hunt, Comer, and Wanda Raley, Athens; son, James Troy Page, Destin, Fla.; ten grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held in the Vineyards Creek Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 10. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until funeral hour on Saturday morning. The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the Vineyards Creek Baptist Church General Fund;
P.O. Box 183, Comer, GA 30629.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
