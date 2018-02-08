Edna McElroy (02-07-18)

Edna Harris McElroy, 92, widow of Albert Felix McElroy, died February 7, 2018. She was currently residing at Mulberry Grove Senior Living.
Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Eddie and Claudia Nunn Harris. Mrs. McElroy was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ina Belle (Aubrey) Benton and Ruby (Henry) Lester; and sisters-in-law, Roberta Sparks and Johnnie Anderson. Mrs. McElroy was a member of the Georgia Power Athens Ambassadors and longtime member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church, where she served in the nursery for 22 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathy M. (Randy) Meadows, Jones County; son, Steven H. (Debra) McElroy, Athens; grandchildren, Kevin (Kristi) Meadows, Christopher McElroy and Kyle McElroy; great-grandchildren, Ava Claire, Evan and Aubree Meadows; her niece and primary caregiver, Paulette Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Saturday, February 10, beginning at 12 noon. Services will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bill Ricketts officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
