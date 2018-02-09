Bridges: Already looking to a new football season

Many of you are like me in that you are dealing with headaches, chills and outright withdrawal systems.
Unfortunately, the symptons are not going to simply go away in a day or so.
No, they are going to linger for days, weeks even.
The “sickness” arrived late Sunday night after the final play of the Super Bowl. Of course, I’m not talking about the flu or that pesky chest cold that has been going around but rather the dreaded end of another football season.
Even as the New England Patriots were robbed of another Super Bowl title on numerous missed and outright blown calls by the officials, my mind began to look ahead to the 2018 season.
While I hated the Patriots (my favorite pro team) and Tom Brady (my favorite pro player) didn’t win it all again, I had to admit overall the 2017 season was still a pretty good one for me.
I’m one of those ultimate die-hard fans which has favorite teams at all levels.
In Division III football, long-time power Mount Union is my favorite and the Purple Raiders won the championship again. In Division II, my alma mater West Georgia was narrowly defeated in the playoffs by the eventual national champion.
At the FCS level (I still refer it to as I-AA) North Dakota State earned another championship.
I enjoy any dynasty and the Bison certainly are that after winning their sixth title in seven years.
It was not a good year for my favorite I-A team in the Georgia Southern Eagles but hopefully a coaching change will have the program that Erk Russell built back on track this fall.
Many football fans like one level of the game. Some are die-hard college fans and some live and die with the pro game.
For me, I like it all. It starts for me on Friday nights at the local high school stadium followed by an all-day binge on Saturdays of the college game followed by the pro game on Sundays.
Georgia has some of the best high school football in the country and the top collegiate programs recruit this state very hard.
While the spotlight in 2017 was the UGA Bulldogs there are other programs in our state with football programs worth noting.
Georgia Southern, not counting the last two seasons, has established a winning program since the early 1980s. Georgia State appears to be building and with the right stadium and right head coach will continue to grow. (I know my fellow GSU Eagle fans hate reading that.)
Kennesaw State made noise in the FCS playoffs in 2017 and will likely do the same in 2018.
Georgia Tech is known to have its ups and downs but I think the Yellow Jackets will be better when they take the field again this fall.
Whenever a football season ends I am reminded of an old “Foxtrot” cartoon strip which for years I had saved after clipping it from the newspaper.
The father and his oldest son were in mourning after another football season had ended.
“I can’t believe football season is over,” the father said.
“I really can’t believe football season is over,” he repeated.
“Good thing we taped the entire season,” the son said, walking in with a stack of VHS tapes.
“Can we skip week one?” the father asked. “I’ve watched it six times.”
Indeed.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
