“Tish” Parker (02-06-18)

WATKINSVILLE - Patricia Smith “Tish” Parker, 87, died Tuesday night, February 6, 2018, at Thrive Assisted Living in Watkinsville, Ga. following a short illness.
She was born on August 20, 1930 in Winder, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Truman Julian Smith and Ermine McElroy Smith and graduated from Statham High School in Statham, Ga. She later married Judge Thomas A. “Tom” Parker, Sr. on May 26, 1954, and were so for just short of 59 years. She also graduated from Georgia State College for Women (now Georgia College) in Milledgeville, Ga. with a B.S. in Home Economics. She was home economics and biology teacher for three years at Rockdale High School and then the 6th grade at Isabella Street School in Waycross for seven years. She then spent 22 years as the Child Development Instructor at Ware Tech (now Coastal Pines) in Waycross. She was a beloved teacher to many.
Upon retiring in 1990, she and her husband traveled to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Asia, Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean. They also participated in several church building mission trips.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Waycross and was selected as their Women of the Year in 2001. She was a member of the Gleaners Sunday School Class and served as the Flower Committee chairman for 3 years, a WMU Circle Leader, and a Children’s Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Waycross Junior Women’s Club and a charter member of the Waycross Camellia Garden Club.
She is survived by two sons, William C. “Bill” Parker, Sr. (wife Missy), Athens, and Thomas A. “Tom” Parker, Jr. (wife Pam), Brunswick, Ga.; a daughter, Julia “Julie” P. Crews; six grandchildren, William “Will” C. Parker, Jr., Atlanta, Allison “Allie” L. Parker, Athens, Brent T. Parker, Atlanta, Jessica “Jessie” P. Parker, Roswell, Katherine E. Parker, Athens, and Brandon S. Crews; and a sister-in-law, Martha Parker Donaldson.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at First Baptist Church in Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends Friday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to the Flower Committee at First Baptist Church, 702 Elizabeth St., Waycross, GA 31501 or the Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, GA 31501.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com
Music Funeral Home, Waycross, is in charge of the arrangements.
