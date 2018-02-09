Jefferson’s motto at the start of the season was simply “more than four” — as in four wins, the number of games it won last year.
It's safe to say the Dragons have made good on that goal.
With a 64-62 home region semifinals victory over Stephens County Thursday, the Dragons (17-9) will advance to the region title game tonight (8:30 p.m.) against St. Pius X.
“Man, I tell you, they’ve come a long way,” first-year coach Kevin Morris said of his team.
Daniel Parker converted a traditional 3-point play with 18 seconds left against Stephens County, and the Dragons’ defense forced a miss on the other end of the floor in pulling out the region semifinals win.
Jasper Gibson, coming off an ankle injury, led the Dragons with 19 points, and Donsha Gaither added 16 points, including a vicious third-quarter dunk. Jefferson shot 52.8 percent from the floor.
The coach listed the efforts of several Dragons in nailing down this victory.
“Daniel Parker shows out big, Owen Parker comes in and plays big, Tryston (Norman) hit some shots early,” Morris said. “Jamal (Meadows) did a great job defensively.”
Morris also pointed to Tyler Roberts, who went up against Stephens County’s sizable center, Deundra Singleton, for the final five minutes after Dragon center Jacob Radaker fouled out.
“He’s 100 pounds less than that guy,” Morris said.
As for Gibson, Morris said the sophomore point guard devoted this week to undergoing physical therapy to be ready for his game. Gibson suffered an ankle injury in the Dragons' 86-55 loss to St. Pius X on Jan. 30. Morris praised both Gibson and the trainers who worked with him in getting him ready for the region semifinals.
“It’s amazing what they did and his discipline to do the right things … he did a great job of making himself being able to play tonight,” Morris said.
Jefferson led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter and held a 52-47 lead with 40 seconds left in the period after Gaither threw down a dunk. But Stephens County rallied for the last five points of the quarter, including a layup from Rueben Walker in the closing seconds, to tie the game 52-52 heading into the fourth quarter. Walker led the Indians with 16 points, all in the third quarter.
Jefferson fell down by six points in the fourth quarter but the Dragons rallied, tying the game 59-59 with a free throw from Parker with 1:36 left and then 61-61 with a layup from Gibson with 1:04 left.
Singleton gave Stephens County a 63-62 lead with 38 seconds left with a free throw, but Parker provided the biggest moment of the night — driving and scoring, drawing a foul and sinking the free throw to put the Dragons ahead by two with 18 seconds remaining.
“That was the biggest moment of the season,” Morris said.
Coming out of a timeout with seven seconds left, the Indians got the ball to Walker on the final play. Walker drove inside, where the Dragons forced a miss. The ball eventually got into the hands of Parker who simply flung it to the other end of the court to allow the final seconds to tick off.
Morris credited assistant coach Bryan Bird, and Bird's efforts in scouting Stephens County, for the defensive set up on the final play.
“He just said, ‘Call timeout. I’ll tell you what they’re doing.’ … We were going to go to man(-to-man), and we changed up and went to zone,” Morris said.
By winning, Jefferson fulfilled a new goal — set a month ago — of reaching the region finals against St. Pius X.
“I’m a little bit for a loss for words — just super proud,” Morris said.
