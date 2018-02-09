GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson playing for region title tonight

Dragons advance to region finals with sound victory over St. Pius X
St. Pius X set out to slow Jefferson’s top two scorers, so three others answered the call.
Mariah Starks scored 15 points, Akera Benton added 14 and McKenzie Ulmer finished with 10 as the Dragons (19-6) cruised past St. Pius X 53-42 Thursday in the region semifinals to advance to the Region 8-AAAA championship.
“I was so proud of Mariah Starks, McKenzie Ulmer, Akera Benton,” coach Jason Gibson said. “Those three stepped up big time tonight because they really tried to do a good job of taking away (McKenzie) Tyner and Jaz (Allen). Those three just stepped up and played phenomenal.”
The tournament-host Dragons (19-6) will play for the region title against Madison County tonight at 7 p.m. The program is shooting for its second-straight region title.
It goes into the game after a thorough region semifinals performance. Jefferson split its regular season contests with St. Pius X, losing 49-39 at home and pulling out a 44-36 victory on the road, but was dominant for much of Thursday's game.
“They executed extremely well tonight on the defensive end,” Gibson said. “That was something we were concerned about — their shooter, the big kids inside — I thought we did a great job of defending them.”
After trailing 9-4 midway through the first quarter, Jefferson didn’t allow St. Pius X to convert a shot from the floor for the next 7:21. The Dragons outscored the Golden Lions 22-2 during that stretch to build a 26-11 lead midway through the second quarter.
Starks finished the first half with 13 points, and Jefferson led 32-22 at the break.
Ulmer opened the second half by scoring three baskets in the first 4:17 to increase the Dragons’ lead to 40-24.
Ulmer finished with 10 points.
Jefferson carried a 44-28 lead into fourth quarter and led by 19 points three times in the final period in putting the finishing touches on the semifinals win.
Gibson called the victory “a great team win.”
“This group has set a goal to win a region championship, and they’ve played their way to that opportunity right now, so I couldn’t be prouder,” he said.
