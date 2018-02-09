Scrap pile fire causes huge plume of smoke, discolored water

A “very large” metal scrap pile at Athens Auto Wrecking caught fire Thursday afternoon, causing a huge plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.
Madison County E-911 was flooded with phone calls, prompting the county’s alert system to send out a text and phone message that they were aware of the fire and that firefighters were on scene.
Hull Volunteer Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Jason Austin said the fire department received the call about 4:30 p.m.
His department worked the fire for five hours using about 40,000 gallons of water from the county’s water department to douse the flames.
Austin said no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown, but Austin said it could have started from something such as a battery left in a scrapped automobile, fuel residue, or some other ignition source.
The large amount of water used caused the water supply in that area to discolor, prompting the alert system to send out a message at 7:30 p.m. telling water customers to refrain from drinking or cooking with the water until further notice.
A second message was sent out at 8 a.m. Friday morning stating that the water department reported that all water mains were clear, but advised customers to run their outdoor faucets to clear residential lines.
