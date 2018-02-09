‘Gene’ McConnell Jr. (02-09-18)

COMMERCE - Melvin Eugene “Gene” McConnell, Jr., 58, died Friday, February 9, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. McConnell was born in Athens, the son of the late Melvin Eugene McConnell and Runnell Hardman Matthews. He was retired from Pilgrims. Mr. McConnell was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Hardman.
Survivors include his wife, Melinda Smith McConnell; son, Trey McConnell; daughters, Miranda Hill and Christa McConnell, all of Commerce; brother, Wayne McConnell; sister, Diane McConnell, both of Monroe; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 11, graveside, at Howington Cemetery with the Rev. Vaughn Howington officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, February 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
