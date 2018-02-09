Ethellene McDougal (02-09-18)

JEFFERSON - Ethellene Swafford McDougal, 75, entered into rest Friday, February 9, 2018.
Mrs. McDougal was the daughter of the late Carl and Ethel Mary Ann Qualls Swafford and was a retired sales representative with Walmart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert McDougal.
Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 12, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
