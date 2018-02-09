East Jackson will have to settle for the Region 8-AAA consolation finals, but David Akin doesn’t sound like a discouraged coach.
The Eagles lost to No.-1 ranked Morgan County 58-46 Thursday night in the Region 8-AAA semifinals at Emmanuel College, falling into an early hole but playing the Bulldogs even in the second half. East Jackson cut the deficit to nine points twice in the final two quarters.
Fourth-seeded East Jackson will face No.-3 seed Monroe Area for third place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Emmanuel College.
“We had some butterflies to start the game, but give credit to our kids,” Akin said. “As soon as we kind of got over butterflies of being here, we settled in.”
Akin pointed out that his team held Morgan County to 58 points.
“I’d say that’s a pretty good defensive performance from our guys to hold the No. 1 team in the state to that amount, considering they’re averaging about 20 more than they scored tonight,” Akin said.
Tay Howard led the Eagles with 17 points, and Xavier Clark added 14.
East Jackson struggled from the floor during the first seven minutes of the game, falling behind 15-3 to the region No.-1 seed.
Akin said the poor start was a result of this group having not played on this kind of stage.
“Experience goes a long way when it comes to big games,” Akin said. “And unfortunately, this is our first time here together in this moment. These are the growing pains we talk about.”
The Bulldogs opened up a 33-14 lead — their largest of the night — after Tyrin Lawrence knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:53 left in the first half. But East Jackson answered with a 7-0 run before halftime.
The Eagles trimmed the lead down to nine early in the third quarter with a 3-pointer from Makayl Rakestraw and could have cut it to six, but missed back-to-back 3-point attempts.
East Jackson, who trailed by 15 after three quarters, trimmed the lead to nine once again with 5:16 left in the game but came no closer the rest of the way.
Now, the Eagles will face Monroe Area for a third time, having lost narrowly in the first two meetings – including a double overtime loss Jan. 23.
“We’ve got to regroup,” Akin said. “We’ve got a tough game on Saturday. But I will say this: Our kids, I think, truly believe, after tonight, that they’re able to play with anybody in the state when we play as hard as we did and give as much effort as we did tonight.”
