Jefferson turned the region title game into its own a 3-point shooting contest and won the 8-AAAA trophy for a second straight year.
The Dragons (21-6) knocked down 11 3-pointers to beat Madison County 67-54 Friday at home for the Region 8-AAAA title, avenging a pair of regular-season losses to the Red Raiders (20-6).
“We just came out fired up, ready,” senior guard/forward Jazmin Allen said. “We weren’t going to let them win on our home court in a championship game.”
Allen hit five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points, and Mariah Starks added 14 points.
Madison County beat Jefferson 58-56 and 54-38 during the regular season, but the Dragons were able to turn the tables in the game that mattered most.
Jefferson coach Jason Gibson said the team wanted “to be good in February when it counted.”
“Our kids have been working toward that goal all year,” Gibson said. “They’ve had this one circled, obviously. We did not play well last time we saw them.”
This is the third region title for the girls’ program under Gibson, who has guided Jefferson to four region finals appearances in the last five years. Jefferson enters the state tournament having won eight straight games.
“I could not be prouder of a basketball team, from where we started to where we are now, it’s a huge difference, not only in the effort, but the attitude and the entire focus that they have right now,” Gibson said.
The Dragons clung to a 16-15 lead after a quarter but fell down 17-16 after a Jordan Bailey layup to open the second quarter. But Allen answered on the other end of the floor with a 3-pointer as Jefferson regained the lead at 19-17 and never trailed again.
McKenzie Tyner sank a 3-pointer midway through the quarter to up the lead to 24-19 and Allen connected again from long range at the 3:08 mark to increase the lead to 29-23.
“We’ve been harping on just stroking it,” Tyner said. “If you miss one or two, no big deal, just keep going for it. We really connected tonight really well, and we have been the past two games.”
Jefferson finished with seven 3-pointers in the first half in grabbing a 31-26 halftime lead.
While a barrage from behind the arc wasn’t necessarily the game plan, Jefferson’s shooters got hot and the team continued to feed them.
“We trust them to take good shots, and the biggest key was that we got really good looks,” Gibson said. “And once a couple of those kids see a few of them fall, we’ve got some kids that can shoot it. That’s the biggest difference. I felt like in the games against them earlier on the year, we just didn’t shoot it well.”
Jefferson took the came over with a third-quarter outburst that saw the Dragons outscore the Red Raiders 26-12. Allen scored seven points in the quarter, including a run-out layup that increased Jefferson’s lead to 53-33. Akera Benton then converted a traditional 3-point play at the end of the period, giving the Dragons a 57-38 lead entering the fourth quarter.
A pair of 3-pointers from Madison County late in the game tightened the final margin, but Jefferson was still able to grab its seventh double-digit win in its last eight ball games.
Defensively, the Dragons limited Madison County’s talented trio of Bailey, Adryana Maxell and Kayla McPhearson to a combined 33 points. Bailey led that group with 15 points.
“I thought we did a great job defensively of really making their three players have to work hard,” Gibson said. “I thought it took a toll on them.”
Now, the attention shifts to the first round of the state tournament against the No. 4 seed from Region 7-AAAA. The opponent and date of the game have yet to be determined.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” Tyner said. “I’m super proud of everybody. But I’m so excited to see how far we get. We don’t know any of the teams that are coming up, and that’s almost a good thing. We don’t have any expectations. We’ll go in and play Jefferson basketball, and that’s all you can really ask.”
As a No. 1 seed, Jefferson will host its first-round opponent and would play again at home in the second round should it win.
“We’re not going to take anybody for granted,” Gibson said. “I’m going to go scout tomorrow and see who we have. We’re going to work our tails off and try to be ready. I’m just excited for the kids. This is a fun time to be a high school basketball player.”
Allen hopes the fun doesn’t stop anytime soon.
“We can definitely go really far, if not all the way, with how we’re playing,” Allen said. “We’re all clicking right here at the end of the season.”
