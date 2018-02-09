The Jefferson boys’ basketball team will look to move on quickly to the state tournament after the shorthanded Dragons lost to a loaded St. Pius X team in the Region 8-AAAA finals.
Playing without leading scorer Jasper Gibson, Jefferson (17-10) fell 82-50 at home to the second-ranked Golden Lions Friday in the 8-AAAA championship game.
“There’s a reason why they’re the No. 2 team in the state,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said. “They’ve been in those big games. They’ve played in those games, and they know how to prepare for those games. I was proud. We never gave up. We fought all the way to the end.”
Gibson didn’t play as he was resting an ankle injury suffered Jan. 30 against St. Pius X. The sophomore played in Jefferson’s semifinals win over Stephens County, but Morris chose to sit the point guard against St. Pius X after Gibson’s ankle was still hurting.
A.J. Wells was the only Dragon to reach double figures, scoring 11 points
Jefferson only trailed 13-11 in the first quarter after a Wells put back, but St. Pius X reeled off the next 12 points and never looked back.
Jefferson trailed 45-26 at halftime and 73-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Morris was not discouraged by the loss — quite the opposite, in fact.
“I really thought we played pretty well … I felt like we got better because of this game,” he said.
The Dragons, one year removed from a four-win season, will open state tournament play next week and will host its first-round game. Opponent and date have yet to be determined.
“We’ve accomplished a lot,” Morris said. “And I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished. I told them (the players), ‘You walk out of here with your head held high. Everybody is proud of you and what you’ve accomplished this year, and we’re not done.’”
