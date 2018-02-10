Football: Bulldoggs' coach Webb stepping down to take Gainesville job

After four years at the helm, Winder-Barrow High School head football coach Heath Webb is stepping down to take the head coaching job at GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA rival Gainesville High School.
The Gainesville Board of Education is expected to officially approve the hire Tuesday.
Webb informed his players of his decision Friday afternoon and wrote a message on his Twitter account about his departure.
"It’s been a #GRIT ride Winder!" Webb wrote. "I’ll always cherish the relationships I’ve built (and) I’ll always spell my Doggs with 2 G’s. So thankful for the coaches (and) players that did the dirty work. I’m a better man, husband, father (and) coach (because) of you all!"
Webb could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday morning.
Webb takes over at Gainesville for long-time coach Bruce Miller, who resigned last month and later accepted an assistant coaching position at Lakeview Academy. The Red Elephants have the third most wins in Georgia history with 740, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Webb is the fourth head coach in the six-team Region 8 to depart following the 2017 season. Others included Apalachee's Steve Sims, who was replaced by Tony Lotti of West Hall, and Tommy Jones of Dacula, who was replaced by assistant Clint Jenkins.
In his four years at Winder-Barrow, Webb has overseen the most successful run in program history, going 26-19 and guiding the Bulldoggs to four consecutive state playoff appearances.
The Bulldoggs went 9-3 in 2017, winning their first playoff game since 1993.
WBHS athletic director Rob McFerrin said the school will immediately begin the search for Webb's replacement, adding that it will look at both internal and external candidates.
McFerrin said the school is aiming to have all applications in by Feb. 20 and will narrow the field down from there for interviews.
"We're in the infant stages (of the search), obviously," McFerrin said. "We're kind of late in the game for football hiring. We're going to try to do it fast but we're definitely not going to rush it. We want to be thorough and make the best decision for the future of Winder-Barrow football."
McFerrin said Webb had "done a lot" for Winder-Barrow.
"It's tough to lose him, for everything he has done to build up the program and bring excitement and enthusiasm back for football at Winder-Barrow," McFerrin said. "We're grateful to him for that and the staff he brought in here. He's moving on to something else and we wish him luck in the future with that endeavor."
See more in the Feb. 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
