Wrestling: Apalachee's Skinner, Lang both finish sixth in state tournament

Apalachee High School wrestlers Sam Skinner and Corbin Lang both finished sixth in their respective weight classes in GHSA Class AAAAAA at the state traditional tournament in Macon this weekend.
Skinner, a senior who was making his second consecutive state traditional tournament appearance, finished sixth at 170 pounds. After being pinned by Valdosta’s Kem Collins in the first round, Skinner won three straight consolation-round matches — picking up pins over Kaleb Starkey of Lakeside, Evans and Alex Shreiber of Johns Creek, before winning a 6-5 decision Charles Logan of Richmond Hill.
Skinner lost in the consolation semifinals by a 16-6 major decision against Marcus Stephen of Chattahoochee and then was pinned by Sequoyah’s Justin Poole in the fifth-place match.
Lang, a junior who was making his first state traditional tournament appearance, got off to a good start with a pin over Valdosta’s Dominique Harrell in the first round. He won his quarterfinal match by injury default over Alpharetta’s Nick Marcus before being pinned in the semifinals by Raji Brown of South Paulding.
Lang lost his consolation semifinal match in an ultimate tie-breaker to Thomas Latimer of Creekview and then dropped a 6-2 decision to Alexander’s Zach Loner in the fifth-place match.
Skinner and Lang both won Area 8-AAAAAA titles this season for the Wildcats.
The other local wrestler to compete in the state tournament was Winder-Barrow junior Zach Thomas, who dropped both his matches in the AAAAAA 132-pound weight class.
