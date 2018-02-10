Basketball: Wildcats drop consolation game to Lanier, finish fourth in region

DACULA — The Apalachee boys basketball was hoping the third time this season would be the charm against Lanier on Saturday. But a suffocating half-court press by the Longhorns yielded several turnovers, which turned into easy points, as Lanier rolled to a 62-49 victory over the Wildcats in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament consolation game.
Apalachee (11-16) will be a No. 4 seed in the state playoffs and will travel to North Atlanta (19-9), which upset Cambridge in the Region 7 championship game Saturday night, for the first round.
That game will most likely be played next Saturday, Feb. 17.
Apalachee kept Saturday’s game close early on as a Parker Miller free throw pulled his team within a point at 15-14 with 6:05 remaining in the first half. But the Wildcats would not record another basket for nearly nine minutes of game time, a span in which the Longhorns broke things open with a 15-0 run. They would eventually stretch that lead to as much as 27 in the fourth quarter before the Wildcats finished strong, cutting that deficit by more than half.
Adrian Martin led the way for Lanier with 19 points, including 14 in the second half. Martin, Sion James (16 points) and Alex Walker (10) were the main scoring beneficiaries of several Apalachee turnovers that led to its downfall.
“I give Lanier credit. Those guys play good defense and do a good job mixing it up,” Wildcats coach Spencer Bernstein said after the loss. “Through three games, we just haven’t been able to figure it out. And my press-breaker guys are supposed to be cutting and continue to cut, but when we stop cutting and stand and watch, that’s when bad things happen.
“Unfortunately, when they’re pressing you, you cough it up and a lot of times it leads to a bucket. And that makes for a long night.”
The Wildcats did have more offensive success in the fourth quarter with a four-guard look. Brandon Bannis was the sparkplug, scoring 14 of his team-high 17 points in the final period.
But Apalachee was also short-handed as it was forced to play without standout senior forward Derek Miller. Miller landed awkwardly and injured his calf muscle on a dunk in the tournament semifinals against Gainesville on Friday and was not able to go against the Longhorns.
Bernstein said he’s hopeful Miller can return for the playoff game against North Atlanta.
“It was definitely a huge adjustment not having out there, even just with the intangibles he brings to the floor,” Bernstein said. “He brings a lot of energy and passion to the team, and (Saturday) and even (Friday) when he was out of the game, I didn’t feel like we had the same energy.”
