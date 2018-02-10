Basketball: Lady Doggs rout Lanier to claim second straight region title

DACULA — From the time this core group of Winder-Barrow girls basketball players began their run of success two years ago, they’ve considered themselves a tournament team.
That was never more apparent Saturday night as the Lady Bulldoggs jumped out to a gigantic lead early and cruised to a 59-38 win over Lanier in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament championship game at Dacula High School.
The second-ranked Lady Bulldoggs (22-4) won a second consecutive region title for the first time in program history. And unlike last year, when they weren’t at full strength and had to rally past Gainesville in the fourth quarter of the title game, they didn’t have to sweat this one out at all.
Winder-Barrow scored the first eight points of the night — on the strength of 3-pointers from Chellia Watson and Latrice Perkins to kick the game off — and later went on a 20-0 run to grab a 34-6 lead midway through the second quarter en route to a 36-13 halftime cushion.
“This is what they live for,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said after the win. “They were ready and they were on fire. It was a business trip for them, and now they can check this goal off their list.”
Watson, a standout junior guard, was the main culprit in the 20-0 run, getting behind the Lanier defense on several steals for easy lay-ups in transition. She finished with a game-high 21 points. Senior post player and Connecticut signee Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 12, while Latrice Perkins scored 8 points and Jakayla Sullivan chipped in 7.
Sixth-ranked Lanier (21-6) was never really in it and only got as close as 15 points on a couple of occasions in the second half. It was Winder-Barrow’s second victory in three tries against the Lady Longhorns this season.
For a second night in a row, following a 55-27 win over Gainesville in the semifinals Friday, a big lead early allowed Garren to go to her bench for a large chunk of the game and rest her starters.
“We had a huge bench the last two games both on the floor and cheering for the starters,” Garren said. “That’s important as we go into this state playoff run. Our second group is very coachable. They run the system well and they do everything we ask of them.”
After the game, Garren was named the region Coach of the Year. Nelson-Ododa was named Player of the Year, while Perkins, Watson and Sullivan all made the all-region team.
With its region title and No. 1 seed in the state playoffs, the Lady Doggs are guaranteed homefield advantage in at least the first two rounds. They’ll host Johns Creek (17-9), the No. 4 seed from Region 7, in the first round Friday.
“They’re going to give us their best because everybody gives us their best,” Garren said of the Lady Gladiators. “But if we play our game, we’ve got it.”
The confidence is well-earned. The Lady Doggs are now 72-17 dating back to the start of the 2015-16 season, one in which they came up one point short in the Class AAAAA title game. Last year they appeared to be on track to get back in that position, but a season-ending knee injury suffered by Nelson-Ododa late in the regular season was enough to slow them down as they fell to eventual state champion Mays in the quarterfinals.
This year, they’re healthy — and determined to reach the mountain top.
“And they’re gelling together, which helps,” Garren said. “Every bit of adversity we’ve faced has just made them stronger and made them come together. I just think they’re ready.
“They believe it’s their time.”
And for Garren, her first year as a head coach has, so far, gone according to plan.
“I love where the program is, but what makes me even more proud is they’re setting school records and they’re doing it the right way,” she said. “They get it done in the classroom. They’re best friends on and off the court. They’re just a fun and special group and I think it takes fun and special groups to accomplish things like this.”
