Wrestling: Tigers make it 5 in a row in Macon

With four finals' wins, the Commerce Tiger wrestling team continued its dominance over Class A on Saturday in Macon as the team claimed its fifth-straight GHSA traditional state wrestling title.
The finals' wins came from Dawson Legg (113 pounds), Chase Forrester (160), Knox Allen (195) and Cade Ridley (285). The Tigers also claimed four second-place finishes: Tucker Flint (138), Nick Patrick (152), Braxton Legg (170) and Cody Ridley (220).
Head coach Kendall Love called the fifth one a "roller-coaster," because there were a few matches that got away from the team. But overall, Love was "proud" of the team's effort during the tournament.
"For those that won it, it's an awesome feeling," he said. "For those that didn't, it's motivation to get back to work for next year.
"I couldn't be any prouder of (the team) as a coach and we'll get back to work and see what happens next year. Just overall a great effort. Winning five in a row is not easy, but our guys put the work in, did what needed to be done, so I'm proud of them."
