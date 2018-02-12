Williams to serve as superintendent

Michael Williams will be the next superintendent of the Madison County School System.
The current assistant superintendent was unanimously picked by the county school board as its lone finalist for the job. He will be officially approved after a mandatory two-week period for public input.
“I’m extremely honored and humbled that the board would name me as their single finalist and very appreciative of that,” said Williams at the BOE’s meeting last week. “We have a very strong school system. The board, Dr. (Allen) McCannon, the faculty and staff have done a tremendous job over the years to increase student achievement for success for all students. I look to continue that, just look forward to working with everyone in the district.”
Williams will replace McCannon, who will retire as superintendent at the end of this school year.
School board chairman Robert Hooper said he feels Williams will do a great job.
“We believe that Mr. Williams is well suited to carry on the progress that the school system has made under the leadership of Dr. McCannon and that he will be able to continue the school system’s focus on improving student achievement and on maintaining the culture and traditions of our school system,” said Hooper.
Williams was selected as single finalist from a pool of 29 applicants. During the selection process, the board reviewed application materials of all applicants, received reference information, conducted interviews, and considered survey input from community members, and employees.
Board members said they selected Williams “because of his skills, knowledge, experience base, success in previous positions, and fit for the Madison County School System and the Danielsville community.”
“Mr. Williams understands instruction, system finance, personnel, board relations, and charter system governance,” said Hooper. “He has a career path that includes successful school and system leadership, knows our system very well, and has proven his value to our school system.”
Williams graduated from Madison County High School in 1987. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Piedmont College, a master’s degree from Clemson University, and an education specialist degree in educational supervision and leadership from Lincoln Memorial University. Williams is active in a number of professional organizations, is a member of Madison County Rotary Club, and is past-president of the Piedmont College P-Club.
Williams began his education career as a physical education teacher and coach at Banks County Middle School and then taught various subjects and served as athletic director at Banks County High School. He became assistant principal of Banks County High School in 2005, became principal of Banks County Elementary School in 2010, and came to Madison County as assistant superintendent in 2014.
Williams is the son of Billy and Francis Williams. He is married to Christy Williams and has three children who are enrolled in Madison County schools.
Williams to serve as superintendent
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry