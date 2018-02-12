School system aims to help children without permanent shelter

Madison County’s school system currently has about 160 students officially listed as “homeless.”
Homeless/migrant program specialist Loren Metts said this number is actually down from the usual 200-plus students her office serves.
The McKinney – Vento Act federal homeless education act provides a guideline for determining whether or not a student can be considered homeless.
The homeless education program was authorized in 1987 and again in 2001 to address the problems that homeless children face in enrolling, attending and succeeding in school.
Students are considered homeless if they don’t have a fixed, regular and adequate night time address.
Metts said the question to consider is, “can the student go to the same place (fixed) every night (regular) to sleep in a safe and sufficient space (adequate)?”
“If they’re staying with someone who is giving them a place to sleep out of the goodness of their hearts, that is not a reliable home,” Metts said.
When one thinks of the homeless, they typically think of someone sleeping on the street, under bridges or in a homeless shelter, but that is typically not the case in Madison County.
“Most of Madison County’s homeless are ‘doubling up,’” Metts said, meaning they are living with another family or families in some type of housing situation.
“That may mean that some of them are living in a camper, storage shed, or even a tent in someone’s yard,” Metts said. “Rural homelessness looks different than urban homelessness.”
Besides doubling up, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the homeless, the school system has kids and their families living in out-of-county shelters, hotels or motels. Others are living in campers in the backyards of a friend or neighbors. About 22 percent of those that are homeless are classified as unaccompanied homeless youth, Metts said. These are typically older kids who bunk with different friends or family members at different times.
An unaccompanied homeless youth is a student who does not live in the physical custody of a parent or guardian and does not have a fixed, regular or adequate nighttime residency. These kids may have a parent or parent(s) who are incarcerated or otherwise unable or unwilling to care for them. “We also have a few kids who are living in their cars or even tents down by the river,” Metts said.
Regardless of the circumstance, these children are all qualified for McKinney Vento services by the homeless liason (Metts), a social worker or superintendent in a school system. Before Metts position was created through a grant program, Social Worker Steve Hulsey and Superintendent Allen McCannon administered the program.
Reasons that most families in this area find themselves homeless varies, but the majority are due to evictions (frequently connected to parent drug use), domestic violence situations or house fires.
In each of these cases, Metts said school is the best place for them to be.
Each of these kids are entitled by law to attend their school of origin, even if they are forced to live outside the county.
“Being able to attend their school of origin is a real blessing,” Metts said, but it also means that transportation must be provided for them.
School supplies are made available and students and families are put in touch with other agencies in the area to help them with their immediate food, clothing and medical needs.
Tutoring is also provided to help students stay on track with their studies despite the stress their living situations may cause.
“School provides stability, food, warmth and a chance to learn,” Metts said.
And sometimes the reason a child is homeless is not typical, for example, Metts said that one family qualified as homeless because a water heater burst and the resulting flood destroyed a part of their home. Sometimes water or power may be shut off to a home, meaning the child or children no longer have an adequate place to stay.
“A lot of things can happen that are out of a family’s control,” Metts said.
Once a child is identified as homeless, they receive services for the full school year. These services include: immediate school enrollment, records/documentation assistance, transportation to and from school of origin, free school meals (breakfast and lunch), free school supplies (upon request), medical assistance (such as immunizations and glasses), academic support (tutoring) and free summer school, as well as other comparable services and programs of non-homeless students, including assistance with post-secondary enrollment in colleges or technical schools.
Each family receives information on local resources such as ACTION, Inc., the food bank, health services, shelters, employment/financial assistance, substance abuse and domestic abuse support services.
Since fiscal year 2013, the school system has averaged just over 200 homeless children per year, with the high point being in 2015, when there were 250 homeless children on the roster.
At the beginning of every new fiscal year, which begins on July 1, Metts re-evaluates each child’s situation to see if they still qualify for the program. If a child’s situation changes during a school year or the family moves to a neighboring county, Metts maintains contacts in each school system to make sure the kids get what they need.
Metts says though the program is administered by the school system, it could not be successful without the enormous assistance received from the community - particularly local churches, civic organizations, members of the educational system and the mentor program. Then there is Food 2 Kids which provides food to needy children on weekends when they are not in school.
The Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) and the county food bank also provide support services.
A Care Closet has been established at the central office where churches and others donate clothing and hygiene items for homeless children.
Metts said she has a network of volunteers in the Pilot Club, Rotary Club and in the churches who are always there to help with not just clothing and food, but also with items such as furniture and household goods for those whose homes have been destroyed by fire.
“Madison County is a generous and giving place – it’s a place where if someone has two shirts, they will gladly give you one,” she said. “Most people here go over and above to do what’s needed. Not every place is like that.”
When she feels overwhelmed, which can be often, Metts said she turns to Hulsey or another person involved in social work for support and advice.
“Sometimes you just need to talk to somebody else who ‘gets it,’” she said. “Steve (Hulsey) also reminds me that sometimes you just have to take some time for yourself.”
Metts said it can often feel like she is “giving a band aid to a cancer patient” due to the magnitude of problems some of these children face, but despite that, it is a job that she loves.
And sometimes, there is the reward of seeing a chld succeed despite their obstacles and circumstances, continue their education and be in control of their own lives.
“I’ve been here long enough to see some of these kids going on to college who come back to see us and that’s awesome,” she said. “They are in control of the situation and no longer living underneath circumstances they have no control of. It can be like seeing a rose blossom in a cess pool. Giving them hope to do that is priceless.”
NEEDS
Metts stressed that there is a terrible need for some type of temporary shelter in the county. As it is, they work with what they have, which is helping kids and families find a place to stay, whether it be an out of county hotel, homeless shelter or perhaps with a relative, friend or volunteer willing to share their home.
Besides temporary shelter, she said the community is also woefully short in quality, affordable housing for low income families. “We need more places that are $500 a month,” she said.
And then there is the drug problem, which is so often at the root of many other issues. She said she would like to see more local programs geared toward assistance with substance abuse.
For more information on the homeless/migrant children’s program contact Metts at 706-795-2191, ext. 1404.
