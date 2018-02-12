Pre-K and kindergarten registrations set for March 6-7

Madison County Schools 2018-2019 kindergarten and pre-K registrations will take place on March 6 and 7.
Kindergarten registration will take place at all five system elementary schools: Colbert Elementary, Comer Elementary, Danielsville Elementary, Hull-Sanford Elementary and Ila Elementary. Registration hours on Tuesday, March 6, will be from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 7, registration hours will be from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Parents should register their child at the school in the district their home is located. Your child must accompany you to registration.
Pre-K registration will be held at each of the five school system locations: Colbert Elementary, Comer Elementary, Danielsville Elementary, Hull-Sanford Elementary, and Ila Elementary. Registration hours on Tuesday, March 6 will be from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 7, registration hours will be from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to register their child at any/all Pre-K locations, including public school and private providers. Students are selected using a lottery system. Your child does not need to accompany you to registration.
Registration documentation needed in order to register your child for either Pre-K or Kindergarten:
To register your child, certain documents and forms are needed to verify age, residency, identity, and immunization status.
“It is very important you bring the following documents with you to registration,” school officials said.
•Child’s birth certificate with the enrolling parent’s or guardian’s name listed
•Child’s social security card
•Proof of residency (State of Georgia: Pre-K; Madison County, Georgia Kindergarten) in the enrolling parent’s or guardian’s name. Acceptable proof of residency documents are: mortgage or lease agreement, current power bill, current water bill, current landline phone bill. These documents should show the service address and residency address as the same.
•Picture identification (ID) of parent or guardian (such as a driver’s license)
•Custody papers, if the parent is not the custodial parent
•Immunization Form #3231. This form must indicate at the top immunization is for “school.” This form is available at your doctor’s office or the local health department.
•GA Dept of Public Health Form #3300. This form must be completed by a doctor or the local health department.
Questions may be directed to Cathy Gruetter, elementary curriculum director at 706-795-2191, ext. 1432.
Pre-K and kindergarten registrations set for March 6-7
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry