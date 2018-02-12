BOC to meet Feb. 21 on tax appraisals

Madison County commissioners will meet Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the county government complex to discuss tax appraisals.
Commissioner Jim Escoe called for the meeting. He has been a frequent critic of how tax assessments are handled in Madison County, saying that the values lack consistency. Commissioner John Pethel has also made similar statements in recent meetings.
The board was approached by property owner Frank Strickland Monday, who said told commissioners he has repeatedly been treated in an unfair and illogical manner regarding his property appeals by the board of equalization (BOE). He said that his valuations are far above fair market value and that he would love to sell his properties for their appraised value but he can’t. Meanwhile, Strickland pulled property records on a board of equalization member who he said has led efforts against him on many appeals. Strickland’s records show that the member has two properties valued far below the purchase price. Strickland said this clearly shows a rigged game.
(The BOE member was not able to be reached for comment Tuesday. The Journal will pull property record cards to verify Strickland’s information, then publish that in next week’s issue.)
Strickland said he has lost all faith in local government and doesn’t expect the county to do anything to remedy what he says are clear problems. He asked the board to consider asking Grand Jury members to review property records to see what inconsistencies there are in local assessments.
“I’m hoping public outcry can get something done about it,” said Strickland.
Escoe said he has been trying for years to get other commissioners to look closer at how property is assessed in the county.
The District 5 commissioner said he has asked appraisal staff members and the board of assessors to attend the meeting. He said the board of equalization should probably attend, too.
