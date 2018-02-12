Frank Haley Jr. (02-10-18)

DANIELSVILLE - James Franklin Haley, Jr., 75, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Haley was born in Hull, Ga. on November 24, 1942, son of the late James Franklin Haley, Sr. and Corene Hatcher Haley. He was a grading contractor, a member of Harrison McCreay VFW, and a member of Union Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Gail Haley; son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Ginger Haley, Danielsville; grandchildren, Logan Haley, Jordan Ingram; brothers and sisters, Peggy Walsh, Bowman, Jimmy Haley, Bowman, Patsy Jones, Hull, Joyce (George) Wilhite, Cleveland, Ga., and Ricky (Libby) Haley, Lexington, S.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, February 13, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Walter Singletary officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday evening. The family is at the home.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
