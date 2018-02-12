COLBERT - Harvey Leland “Red-Bodie“ Adams, 69, passed away February 9, 2018.
He was the son of the late Ray Adams. Mr. Adams was preceded in death by sisters, Shelby Adams and Linda Davis. He was a member of Wahoo Baptist Church. Mr. Adams served our country in the United States Army and was a mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Adams; mother, Juanita Adams; sons and daughter, Harvey “Bud” Leland (Kelly) Adams, Jr., Suzanne (Terry) Whitlock and Chad (Heather) Adams; sisters and brothers, James Adams, Tommie Adams, Elaine Parris, Gina Sherriff, Junior Adams, Jeff Adams and Martha Stanfill; grandchildren, Brooklynn Adams, Julianna Cox, Abilgail Adams, Harvey Leland Adams III “Tripp”, Lexi McGuire, Lyndsee Adams, Isabelle Adams and Layken Adams; and great-grandchild, Skylar Cox.
Funeral services will be held Monday February 12, at 2 p.m. at Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Owensby officiating. Mr. Adams will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2 p.m. The interment will be in church cemetery.
Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers are Willie Brown, Marcus Adams, Michael Parris, Charlie Adams, Caleb Adams, Andrew Sherriff and Greg Adams, Darrin Davis, Brandon Sherriff and Billy Sherriff, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Union Baptist Church.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
‘Red Bodie’ Adams (02-09-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry