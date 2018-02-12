ALTO - Dennis White, 62, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 11, 2018, following an extended illness.
Mr. White was born on August 16, 1955, in Commerce, the son of the late Beacher and Mellie White. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis White; and brother, Denver White. Mr. White was a retired self-employed contractor and a member of Mt. Sinai Congregational Holiness Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Scott Ervin, Commerce; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Brandi White, Baldwin; son, Lucky White, Maysville; sisters, Edith Goodson, Alto, Willette Mote, Demorest, Peggy Goodson, Alto, and Trudy Galloway, Alto; brothers, Dan White, Atlanta, and Phil White, Alto; and grandchildren, Katelyn Galloway and husband, Logan, Davis White, and Cooper White.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Fort Hollingsworth.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Complete arrangements will be announced later by Whitfield Funeral Homes South Chapel, Baldwin.
Dennis White (02-11-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry