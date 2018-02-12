Hilda Bradley (02-11-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, February 12. 2018
Updated: 7 hours ago
HULL - Hilda Francine Bradley, 84, died Sunday, February 11, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Bradley was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Olcy and Maebelle Sims Reidling. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Bradley, Hull; daughters, Teresa Self and Susan Peterson (Brian), both of Hull; sons, Kenneth Bradley (Julie) and Terry Bradley, both of Hull; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 14, at Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joel Embry officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. The body will lie in state from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.