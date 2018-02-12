HULL - Hilda Francine Bradley, 84, died Sunday, February 11, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Bradley was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Olcy and Maebelle Sims Reidling. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Bradley, Hull; daughters, Teresa Self and Susan Peterson (Brian), both of Hull; sons, Kenneth Bradley (Julie) and Terry Bradley, both of Hull; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 14, at Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joel Embry officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. The body will lie in state from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Hilda Bradley (02-11-18)
