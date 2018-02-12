HOSCHTON - Robert Lamar Stephens, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
He was of the Baptist denomination. Robert retired from General Motors and was a member of The United Auto Workers Union. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Oscar and Lois Vistulla Hardy Stephens; his wife, Rachel Louise Stephens; a daughter, Shirley Cantrell; four brothers, Carl, Joel, Richard and Earl Stephens; and two sisters, Annie Lois Stephens and Betty Hicks.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Stephens (Lillian), San Antonio, Texas; three daughters, Melinda Wardlaw (Jerry), Nicholson, Debbie Cantrell (Tim), Commerce, and Loree Hewell (Jason), Winder; a brother, Morris Stephens, Cabot, Ariz.; two sisters, Marie Welburn, Monroe, and Gerald Morgan, Monroe; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; with one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 11, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Calvin Gooch officiating. Interment was in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
Robert Stephens (02-07-18)
