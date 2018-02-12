Raymond Smith (02-10-18)

Monday, February 12. 2018
LOCUST GROVE, GA - Raymond Todd Smith, 48, died Saturday, February 10, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Smith was born in Athens, the son of Shirley Ann Walden Smith of Nicholson and the late Ray Smith. He obtained a bachelor's degree from Macon State University and was employed at Vital Source.

Survivors in addition to his mother, include a sister, Tracy Wilson, Commerce; nephews, Benjamin Wilson and Samuel Wilson; and niece, Rachel Wilson.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, February 12, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen officiating. Interment will follow in the Nicholson Cemetery.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
