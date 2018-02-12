Rosemary Gicker (02-10-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, February 12. 2018
HOMER - Rosemary Gicker, 61, died Saturday, February 10, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Mrs. Gicker was born in Newnan, the daughter of Rosa Hardeman Reed of Homer and the late William C. Reed. She was a member of the Baptist denomination and was a homemaker.

Survivors in addition to her mother, include her husband, Charles Edwin “Eddie” Gicker, Homer; son, Charles Edwin “Scooby” Gicker, Jr., Homer; daughter, Amanda Laray Boughner, Tennessee; sisters, Wanda Roper, Oakwood, Debbie Banks, Homer, and Tammy Brand, Cleveland; brothers, Mark Reed, St. Petersburg, Fla. and David Reed, Homer; and three grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the services.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

