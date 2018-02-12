AUBURN - George “Billy” Milam, 76, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, February 10, 2018.
He was born on August 11, 1941, in Sylacauga, Ala., the son of the late Raymond and Elsie Milam. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Fant Milam; and two brothers, Ray Milam and Don Milam. Mr. Milam was a truck driver for over 30 years until his retirement and was well known for his sense of humor. He was a selfless and kind spirit who loved his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his three children, Beth (Larry, Jr.) Reynolds, Julie (Jason) Casper, and Cale (Jackie Gilliam) Milam; and three grandchildren, Logan (Brianna) Reynolds, Lucas “Dub” Reynolds, and Sophie Kate Casper.
At the family’s request, services will be private. Please visit our website at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for the family, share a memory of Mr. Milan, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home, Valley, Alabama is in charge of arrangements.
‘Billy’ Milam (02-10-18)
