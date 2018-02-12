Sharon Persons (02-09-18)

Sharon Holliday Persons, 67, passed away on Friday, February 9, 2018.
Sharon was born in Athens, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Geneva Hall Holliday. She earned a Business Degree from the University of Georgia. Sharon was an account executive with Merrill Lynch for a number of years. After she moved to Perry, Sharon became very involved in the community. She became a member of Perry United Methodist Church and was active there for over 35 years. She enjoyed her membership in the Beltista Club, a ladies’ service organization, and the Wednesday Afternoon Book Club. Reading was a favorite pastime, and she enjoyed collecting books for her personal library. Sharon loved to play golf and play bridge, which she did regularly each week. She was a member of the Houston Lake Ladies Golf Association as well as several different bridge clubs. Sharon treasured the time she spent with her late husband, George Ogden Persons, II. They traveled the world and made many wonderful memories together. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her brothers, Van W. Holliday (Debbie), Athens, and Terry N. Holliday, Statham; special nieces and their families, Kelsey, Nic, Mary Hall, Nic, and Greer Lancelotta, Atlanta, and Tonya, Keith, and Taylor Hersh, Granbury, Texas; step-children, Ogden Persons, III, (Maureen), Macon, Jim Persons (Mary Jack), Atlanta, and Katherine Persons Kelly (Bill), Richmond, Va.; and step-grandchildren, Mary Persons, Gillis Persons, Parker Persons, Jackson Persons, and Harper Kelly.
A private interment will take place in Oaklawn Cemetery in Ft. Valley. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 14, at 11 a.m. at Perry United Methodist Church. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at a reception at Sharon’s home, 3401 Valley Drive, Perry, after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Perry United Methodist Church, 1002 Carroll Street, Perry, GA 31069, or TGen Headquarters, Dr. Von Hoff Research Fund, 445 N. Fifth Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004, specifying the donation be applied to pancreatic cancer research in memory of Sharon.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com.
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home, Perry, Ga., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
