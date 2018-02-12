DANIELSVILLE - Julia Allene Gaddis Smith, 88, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Smith was born in Royston on January 27, 1930, the daughter of the late, Frank C. Gaddis and Pearlie Mae Horne Gaddis. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Danielsville Evangelical Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lee “Poke” Smith; son-in-law, David Osborn; brothers, Howard Gaddis, Ralph Gaddis and John Gaddis; and sister, Lorene Dove.
Loving mother to her children, Dorothy Osborn, Danielsville, Sandra (Sandy) Bell, Danielsville, Tim (Ann) Smith, Danielsville, and Patricia (Morris) Fortson, Hull; and granny to Alicia (Mark) Byrd, Renee Haley, Amanda (Eddie) Butler, Julie Fortson (Jorge) Teves and Matt Fortson; and her great-grandchildren, Lexus Haley, Savannah Haley, Logan Butler, Ian Teves and Colin Teves.
Funeral services will be held in the Danielsville Evangelical Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, with the Revs. Billy Franklin Carey and Dwayne Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Allene Smith (02-12-18)
