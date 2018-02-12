WRESTLING: Two Red Raiders finish as runner-ups in the state

For the first time ever, Madison County had two wrestlers finish as finalists in the State Wrestling Tournament. Josh Kincaid and 113 and Hamilton Cooper at 220 both finished second place. Overall, Madison County finished eighth out of 44 teams.
Kincaid opened the tournament with a pair of quick pin falls. He pinned Denias Johnson of Northside Columbus 35 seconds into the first round, and Pearson Strickland of Troup County 37 seconds into the second round. He then defeated Zach Meadows of Pickens by a 7-2 decision in the semi-finals. His State Championship hopes were dashed when he lost by an 11-3 decision to Nick masters of Woodward Academy.
Cooper also started his tournament with a pin fall. He defeated Collin Buffaloe with just seconds left in the second round. He then beat Damien Fouts of West Hall by a 9-6 decision in the second round and benefited from a tie-breaker against Lafayette’s Cody Deal in the semi-finals. He came within three points of winning a State Championship, but he lost to Spencer Dacus of West Laurens 4-2. Cooper also lost to Dacus in the finals of the Sectionals Tournament last weekend.
Four other Red Raiders competed at the State Tournament with three picking up at least one victory.
Heath Sexton (126) lost his first match of the tournament, but he defeated Keeylone Sanford of Baldwin County in his first consolation match. He was knocked out via decision by Chestatee’s Gavin Cunningham.
Rowan Smith (132) also lost his first and third matches. He defeated West Hall’s John Maynard by pin fall in the consolation bracket before getting eliminated.
Jaxson Hoetzel won his first match of the tournament. He pinned Seth Martin of Eastside in the middle of the third round. But he lost in the second round to Jer’miah Fantroy of Marist. He won his first consolation match by a 15-13 decision over Howard’s Cory Jordan. But Henry Wilson of Americus eliminated him with a first-round pin fall in the third round of the consolation bracket.
Jerry Dobbyns competed in the State Tournament but he didn’t win either of his matches.
WRESTLING: Two Red Raiders finish as runner-ups in the state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry