Sherman Lee Allen (02-11-18)

PENDERGRASS - Sherman Lee Allen, 85, entered into rest, Sunday, February 11, 2018.
Mr. Allen was born in Gainesville, the son of the late Brad and Lelia Coker Allen. He was first retired from McEver Packing Company and also retired from the Lab Processing Division of Dutch Quality House. He was a member of Pond Fork Baptist Church, where he served as a former Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent and was a Veteran, having served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Watson Allen; brothers, Elmer, James and Horace Allen; sisters, Louise Dean and Evelyn Rice; and a great-granddaughter, Marleigh Faye Moore.
Survivors include daughters, Sandra Lance and her husband Jerry, Jefferson, and Sherry Doll and her husband James, Boca Raton, Fla.; brother, Roy Allen and wife Mary, Marietta, Ga.; grandsons, Phillip Lance, and Mark Little; granddaughters, Raygan Beck and Jessica Little; and great-granddaughter, Rorie Lynn Beck.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, from the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Knight, M.A. Poole and Zach Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Gary Watson, Mike Watson, Todd Watson, Mark Little, Hunter Beck and Phillip Lance. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 13.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
