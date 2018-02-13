Dr. Susan Alexander (02-10-18)

ATHENS - Dr. Susan Alexander, 81, of 300 Red Oak Trail, died Saturday, February 10, 2018. She had a peaceful passing at her residence with her two sons at her side.
A native of Kerala, India, Dr. Alexander was the fifth child of P. Easso Mathew and Chinnamma Mathew, teachers in Kayamkulam. She graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana in 1965. Soon afterwards, she moved to England for further studies and training in Obstetrics and Gynecology. She worked in England from 1968-1977 and earned the degree of Member of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (M.R.C.O.G.). She and her husband Dr. Manuel Alexander moved to Commerce in 1979 and began working at Banks-Jackson-Commerce . Dr. Alexander delivered more than 1,000 babies in Commerce from 1979 to the early 1990s. She was a very passionate and dedicated doctor, tireless and very confident. She loved the practice of medicine and was loved by so many families in the Commerce area. She continued working after she stopped delivering babies, continuing after Dr. Manuel’s death in 2001 and retiring in 2009. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Athens and Atlanta Mar Thoma Church.
Family is being consoled by many fond memories, including Dr. Susan’s love of interacting with people, gardening, her pets, and travel. Most reassuring is her strong faith in Jesus Christ, a faith she shared with almost everyone she met.
Survivors include her two sons, Sunil M. Alexander (an OB/GYN in Athens, Ga.) and Suresh M. Alexander (a psychiatrist in Jackson, Miss.); daughter-in-law, Anna Alexander (internal medicine in Athens, Georgia); grandson, Sumit (age 9); granddaughter, Anoushka (age 6); and sister, Remani Abraham (Kayamkulum, India).
Visitation with family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 16, and from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 17. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, with Father Robert Salomone officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be extended family and close friends.
Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 498 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601, or to the Atlanta Mar Thoma Church, 775 Rays Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30083.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
