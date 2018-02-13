Norine Ann Dills (02-12-18)

Norine Ann Dills, 70, passed on February 12, 2018.
Mrs. Dills was the daughter of the late Alden and Lucille Golman Nelson. She was retired from Barrow County Tax Office and was an Army Veteran.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Dills, Sr.; children, Douglas (Danielle) Dills, Jr., and Chris (Bobbie) Dills; brother, Richard (Linda) Nelson; sister, Sandra Runquist; step-grandchild, Will Hearn; and pets, Ginger, Allie, and Tigger.
Graveside services will be held at Barrow Memorial Gardens on Thursday February 15, at 1 p.m. The Rev. Stanley Samuel will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
