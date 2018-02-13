BASEBALL: Red Raiders and Blue Devils settle for a tie in scrimmage game

The Madison County baseball team traveled to Elbert County Friday night for a pre-season scrimmage and left without a victory or a loss.
The Red Raiders and Blue Devils went back and forth, but the game ended in a 5-5 tie after seven innings.
Elbert got on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. Madison County finally answered in the third inning when Jacob Bray stole third and home on a pair of wild pitches. That tied the game at 1-1.
That didn’t last as Elbert County scored off an error by shortstop Adam Echols. Another wild pitch by the Devils tied the game though. This time Grant Miller sprinted across home plate to retie the game at 2-2.
Madison County finally secured the lead in the sixth inning with a double hit to left field by Will Whitehead. Miller crossed home to give the Raiders a 3-2 lead. But Elbert took the lead again in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice ground ball and a bases-loaded walk. Elbert then led 4-3. Raider pitcher Jarred Bolton did shut down the Blue Devils after that to prevent any more damage.
The Red Raiders took back the lead in the top of the seventh on a shot to right field by Josh Cotton to drive home Bray and Chris Lukas. However, Elbert got a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game with two outs. Their last batter popped up and that ended the game at a 5-all tie.
The Red Raiders only had four hits. One hit each by Miller, Bray, Cotton and Whitehead. Miller and Bray led the team with two runs each. Cotton led with two RBI’s. Madison County used seven different pitchers, one for each inning. Cotton started the game and allowed one hit, a walk and a run. Holton McGaha had three of Madison County’s eight strikeouts, Garrett Dowell had two. Miller, Bolton, Austin Baddeley, and Seth Peck were the other pitchers.
Madison County opens the regular season tonight at Hart County. They return to action Friday night at Franklin County. Their first home game of the season is next Monday versus. Franklin County.
