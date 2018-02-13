Madison County was in control of Banks County for almost the entire game and they left Homer with a successful result. Unfortunately, the match is overshadowed by a fight that took place between members of each team with roughly 18 minutes left in the game.
Yet, the Red Raiders did the best job regrouping after the scuffle and turned a 3-2 lead into a 5-2 victory in the final minutes. Carlos Olivares, Fernando Morales, Landon Dardy, and David Cue each scored one goal for Madison County. The other goal was an own goal.
“Four different guys scored our five goals, that’s what you want,” said assistant coach Steve Crouse who coached the final 18 minutes for Madison County. “We found a lot of opportunities for players to get the ball in the back of the net.”
Madison County possessed the ball for most of the game, but scoring was a chore for much of the first half. They finally broke through with a goal 18 minutes into the game. Banks County answered 17 minutes later with a hard strike from just outside the box. For the remaining five minutes of the first half, it appeared as though the game would be tied 1-1 going into halftime. But the Leopards botched an attempt to clear the ball and instead kicked it into their own goal to hand a 2-1 lead to the Red Raiders.
They made it 3-1 early in the second half and managed to keep control of the ball, until Banks County was awarded a free kick just past midfield. A Leopard stepped up and drilled the ball under the cross bar for a 40-yard goal. That cut the score down to 3-2 with 28 minutes remaining.
Tempers began flaring for players on both squads for the following 10 minutes and tensions finally boiled over with 18 minutes on the clock after a Banks County defender shoved a Madison County forward in the back at the corner of box twice in the span of three minutes.
After the second shove, the Madison County player got to his feet and pushed the Banks County player. Members of both teams joined the conflict and soon, a fight started. None of the players were carded however. Only Madison County head coach Jose Rodriguez, who was critical of officials for allowing the game to break down and of Banks County’s head coach for yelling at one of his players, received a red card. That thrusted Crouse into the head coaching role, who was in his first full game with the team as he’s also an assistant boys’ basketball coach and they’re still competing.
Madison County continued defending their lead when the intermission ended. On another scoring opportunity, a Banks County player received his second yellow card which means he also received a red card and an ejection. That forced the Leopards to play with only 10 players and the Red Raiders took advantage with a pair of goals in the final seven minutes to win the game 5-2.
“I’m really happy about the way these guys are playing,” Crouse said. “They’re really playing great soccer. They had some errors that kept the game close and gave Banks opportunities to score. Obviously after the altercation they played with a man down, and that gave us an extra advantage to put some more goals up.”
Madison County doesn’t play again until next Friday when they host East Jackson.
BOYS SOCCER: Late match scuffle doesn’t stop Red Raiders from beating Banks County
