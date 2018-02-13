Madison County controlled the attack all night long, but it took away for their shots to hit the net. Eventually, the onslaught prevailed enough for the Lady Raiders to blank Banks County 6-0.
Four of their six goals were scored by Halee Nash who also had five goals last week against Greene County.
“Nash has stepped up huge this season,” said head coach Lee Reno. “She had some goals [last year], we’re getting her into the transition of forward because she’s used to playing a defensive role. She actually plays center back for her club team. She’s off to a hot start.”
The first 14 minutes were scoreless but the ball seldom left Banks County’s side. With 26:14 left in the first half, Madison Lovelace drilled a straight-ahead shot from just inside the box. Exactly 10 minutes later, Nash scored her first goal from around the same spot. That gave the Lady Raiders a 2-0 lead that they took to halftime.
“We had to regroup, we started off a little flat,” Reno said. “We had to adjust to the field. Banks is more of a carpet whereas we have the turf. Here there was slick grass so passes weren’t really connecting. We just settled down and told them to play soccer like we taught them.”
In the second half, Madison County was even better with four goals. With 38, 30 and 17 minutes left in the game, Madison County was able to get the ball to Nash in the box when she was all alone with the keeper. She was perfect on all three to complete a hat trick plus one, and to extend the rout to 5-0. The Raiders scored one more goal with 4:18 left to finish the game with a 6-0 victory.
“Obviously, we would like to play a little bit better on somethings,” he said. “Overall the girls are starting off good this season. We lost some key players last year and some new ones are finding their roles so it’s building in a positive way.”
The Red Raiders are off for 10 days before they host East Jackson on Friday, February 23.
