TENNIS: Red Raiders open season with wins over Morgan County

The Madison County tennis teams began the year in the best way, by defeating rival Morgan County. The boys won 4-1 while the girls won 3-2.
Matt Brannon and Colt Doster picked up victories in singles matches for the Raiders. Brannon defeated is opponent in his first set 6-1 and in the second set 75. Doster won both his sets with a 6-1 score.
The doubles team of Jacob Dixon and Anthony Lyvers crushed Morgan County’s first doubles squad 6-1 in both sets. Bradley Dixon and Jacob Hall won 6-2 in both of their sets.
Head coach Keith Dixon praised Brannon and Doster for taking control of their matches and never letting up. He said that the duo of Dixon and Lyvers looked as sharp as they did at the end of 2017. Bradley Dixon got some varsity experience last year and his teammate Hall is just a freshman making his first varsity appearance.
The girls defeated Morgan County thanks to the doubles pairs of Katie Colquitt and Bree Strickland, and Savannah Butler and Lindsay Collins.
Colquitt and Strickland defeated Morgan County’s first doubles team in three sets. They lost the first 7-6 on a tie breaker. They swept the last two with scores of 6-3 and 6-2. Butler and Collins downed their opponents 7-5 and 6-0.
Rachel Brooks secured the only singles victory for Madison County. She defeated her opponent in three sets. She also lost the first set and swept the last two.
“Last year our girls lost 1-4 and we were looking to turn that around this time,” Strickland said. “Things weren't going so well as we fell behind 0-2 after losing the 1S and 2S lines. We also were down a set at both 3S and 1D. The girl's' match kept us on edge the entire night. We've talked a lot about re-grouping and perseverance during an extended match. The girls did just that tonight and we're glad we were able to come out on top.”
Madison County does not compete again until February 21 when they travel to East Jackson. Their first home match is Monday, February 26 against Elbert County.
